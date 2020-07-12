Rio Tinto plc ADR (NYSE:RIO) Stake Increased by Carroll Financial Associates Inc.

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in Rio Tinto plc ADR (NYSE:RIO) by 16.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,759 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Rio Tinto were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto in the first quarter worth $4,772,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Rio Tinto by 5.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 880,014 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $40,093,000 after buying an additional 47,094 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rio Tinto by 9.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 45,286 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,063,000 after buying an additional 3,938 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rio Tinto by 6.9% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 66,634 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,036,000 after buying an additional 4,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Rio Tinto by 3.8% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,325 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Rio Tinto from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Rio Tinto from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Rio Tinto from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.00.

Shares of RIO opened at $58.90 on Friday. Rio Tinto plc ADR has a 1 year low of $35.35 and a 1 year high of $61.75. The company has a market cap of $72.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.72 and a 200-day moving average of $51.91.

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

