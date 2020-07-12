APG Asset Management N.V. Buys 110,900 Shares of TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD)

APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD) by 239.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 157,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 110,900 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in TD Ameritrade were worth $5,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMTD. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in TD Ameritrade in the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TD Ameritrade by 2.1% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,083,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,544,000 after buying an additional 22,750 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of TD Ameritrade in the first quarter valued at about $1,160,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of TD Ameritrade in the fourth quarter valued at about $17,395,000. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of TD Ameritrade in the first quarter valued at about $1,319,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

AMTD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of TD Ameritrade from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TD Ameritrade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Compass Point lowered TD Ameritrade from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on TD Ameritrade from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded TD Ameritrade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TD Ameritrade currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.50.

TD Ameritrade stock opened at $37.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.09. TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $27.70 and a 12 month high of $53.99. The company has a market capitalization of $20.36 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.02). TD Ameritrade had a net margin of 33.18% and a return on equity of 23.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Joseph H. Moglia sold 5,000 shares of TD Ameritrade stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 112,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,510,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph H. Moglia sold 9,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $426,052.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 94,113 shares in the company, valued at $4,140,972. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation provides securities brokerage and related technology-based financial services to retail investors and traders, and independent registered investment advisors (RIAs) in the United States. It offers trade execution, clearing, and margin lending services; futures and foreign exchange trade execution services; and trustee, custodial, and other trust-related services to retirement plans and other custodial accounts, as well as provides cash sweep and deposit account products through third-party relationships.

