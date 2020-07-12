Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) Shares Purchased by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,330 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. owned 0.09% of Bank of Hawaii worth $2,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOH. Arden Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. 73.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BOH opened at $57.21 on Friday. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a one year low of $46.70 and a one year high of $95.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.29.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.13. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 15.55%. The firm had revenue of $172.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th were issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. Bank of Hawaii’s payout ratio is 48.20%.

In other Bank of Hawaii news, Director John C. Erickson purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.68 per share, for a total transaction of $55,680.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,936. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Compass Point upgraded shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.00.

Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other.

