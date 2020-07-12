Rio Tinto plc ADR (NYSE:RIO) Shares Acquired by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Rio Tinto plc ADR (NYSE:RIO) by 108.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,088 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Rio Tinto were worth $95,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Rio Tinto during the first quarter worth about $4,772,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Rio Tinto by 9.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 45,286 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,063,000 after acquiring an additional 3,938 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Rio Tinto by 6.9% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 66,634 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,036,000 after acquiring an additional 4,316 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in Rio Tinto by 3.8% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,325 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Rio Tinto by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 56,904 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,377,000 after acquiring an additional 7,407 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Rio Tinto alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on RIO. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Rio Tinto from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Rio Tinto from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rio Tinto from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.00.

Rio Tinto stock opened at $58.90 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.91. The company has a market capitalization of $72.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 0.65. Rio Tinto plc ADR has a 1 year low of $35.35 and a 1 year high of $61.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Rio Tinto Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

Further Reading: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rio Tinto plc ADR (NYSE:RIO).

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.