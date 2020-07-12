RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) Shares Purchased by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) by 39.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,274 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,326 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in RPM International were worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of RPM International by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 20,643 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of RPM International by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 19,787 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in shares of RPM International by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 30,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RPM International during the 1st quarter worth $19,249,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of RPM International in the 1st quarter worth $245,000. 76.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get RPM International alerts:

NYSE:RPM opened at $75.71 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $74.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.46. RPM International Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.85 and a 12 month high of $80.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a PE ratio of 30.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.14.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. RPM International had a return on equity of 30.07% and a net margin of 5.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that RPM International Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.14%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RPM. Zacks Investment Research raised RPM International from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Bank of America lowered RPM International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. UBS Group increased their target price on RPM International from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on RPM International from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised RPM International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.63.

About RPM International

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. Its Industrial segment offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and flooring and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; polymer flooring systems; and fiberglass reinforced plastic gratings and shapes.

Featured Story: Diversification in Your Portfolio



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM).

Receive News & Ratings for RPM International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPM International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.