Axa Purchases New Stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (NYSE:SITE)

Axa acquired a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (NYSE:SITE) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 7,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $530,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,303,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $299,455,000 after acquiring an additional 54,513 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 4.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,020,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $222,384,000 after purchasing an additional 125,334 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,071,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,870,000 after purchasing an additional 58,396 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 883,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,128,000 after purchasing an additional 8,091 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 615,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,341,000 after purchasing an additional 82,365 shares during the period.

SITE stock opened at $108.11 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $107.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.80. The firm has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.88 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc has a 12 month low of $53.29 and a 12 month high of $119.42.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.13. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 22.45%. The business had revenue of $459.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.59) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, CEO Doug Black sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.80, for a total value of $1,602,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 383,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,911,342. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,382,850 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group downgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note on Monday, April 20th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $98.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group started coverage on SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. SiteOne Landscape Supply currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.89.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 120,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, fertilizer and control products, landscape accessories, nursery goods, outdoor lightings, and ice melt products, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, and blocks.

