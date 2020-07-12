Manning & Napier Group LLC Buys 4,851 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,089 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,851 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $8,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in PPG Industries by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,571,310 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $549,362,000 after buying an additional 947,678 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,406,797 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $284,809,000 after acquiring an additional 83,052 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 1.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,238,894 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $270,171,000 after purchasing an additional 35,485 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 5.5% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 2,517,337 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $210,449,000 after purchasing an additional 131,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,455,539 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $327,791,000 after purchasing an additional 35,161 shares in the last quarter. 76.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PPG has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on PPG Industries from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Argus dropped their target price on PPG Industries from $148.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America raised PPG Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on PPG Industries from $135.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.58.

Shares of PPG Industries stock opened at $107.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.38. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.77 and a 1 year high of $134.36. The company has a market capitalization of $25.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.27.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.42 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 27.56%. The company’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.80%.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

