Exane Derivatives Has $123,000 Stock Holdings in Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Exane Derivatives decreased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,167 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 595 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 14,250,012 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $966,145,000 after buying an additional 1,244,503 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC increased its position in Microchip Technology by 0.6% in the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 8,581,928 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $581,855,000 after purchasing an additional 48,909 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Microchip Technology by 3.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,925,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $401,746,000 after purchasing an additional 173,949 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $213,432,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Microchip Technology by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,864,340 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $195,234,000 after purchasing an additional 466,872 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MCHP shares. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. B. Riley raised Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $85.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.43.

In other Microchip Technology news, COO Ganesh Moorthy sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.72, for a total value of $1,280,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.92, for a total transaction of $225,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 26,336 shares of company stock worth $2,684,160 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MCHP opened at $106.61 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $101.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.54. The stock has a market cap of $25.54 billion, a PE ratio of 21.19, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.35. Microchip Technology Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.15 and a fifty-two week high of $113.28.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.11. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 10.82%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. Microchip Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Microchip Technology Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

