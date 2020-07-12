Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Buys 13,339 Shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 11.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 125,983 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,339 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned approximately 0.21% of Lear worth $13,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LEA. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in Lear by 6.7% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,094 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Lear by 67.7% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 416 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Lear by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,830 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lear by 109.9% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 403 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Lear by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,528 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. 94.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lear alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LEA. Cowen upped their target price on Lear from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Lear from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Lear in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Lear from $137.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Lear from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.47.

NYSE LEA opened at $104.68 on Friday. Lear Co. has a 1 year low of $63.20 and a 1 year high of $143.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20, a P/E/G ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $110.20 and a 200 day moving average of $109.63.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The auto parts company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 3.15%. The company’s revenue was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.00 EPS. Research analysts expect that Lear Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Lear Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment offers leather and fabric products, seat trim covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks and foams, seat structures and mechanisms, and headrests for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles; and heating and cooling systems.

Featured Article: What is a conference call?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.