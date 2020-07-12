State Street Corp Sells 57,772 Shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

State Street Corp lessened its stake in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,435,170 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 57,772 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 4.06% of Lear worth $197,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lear during the 4th quarter valued at $721,455,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Lear by 15.2% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,245,802 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $426,221,000 after purchasing an additional 692,494 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Lear by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,146,734 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $431,733,000 after purchasing an additional 150,414 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Lear by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,080,947 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $148,306,000 after purchasing an additional 174,751 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Lear by 340.0% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,066,923 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $86,686,000 after buying an additional 824,450 shares in the last quarter. 94.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lear alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on LEA shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Lear from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Lear in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded Lear from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $135.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Bank of America raised Lear from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Lear from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lear has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.47.

Shares of NYSE LEA opened at $104.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $110.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.63. The stock has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 1.63. Lear Co. has a 52-week low of $63.20 and a 52-week high of $143.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The auto parts company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. Lear had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 16.90%. Lear’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.00 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Lear Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Lear

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment offers leather and fabric products, seat trim covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks and foams, seat structures and mechanisms, and headrests for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles; and heating and cooling systems.

Featured Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.