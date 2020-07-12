Hexavest Inc. Sells 154 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Hexavest Inc. lowered its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 154 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Forte Capital LLC ADV grew its holdings in Waste Management by 14.4% in the second quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 13,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 13.6% during the second quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares in the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management during the second quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Webster Bank N. A. increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 218.2% during the second quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 24.5% during the second quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 8,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WM stock opened at $103.82 on Friday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.34 and a 12-month high of $126.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $104.79 and its 200 day moving average is $108.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.74.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a $0.545 dividend. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.55%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WM shares. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday. Argus decreased their target price on shares of Waste Management from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Waste Management from $132.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Waste Management from $131.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.79.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

