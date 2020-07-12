DNB Asset Management AS Has $2.17 Million Stock Position in Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG)

DNB Asset Management AS trimmed its position in Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) by 11.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,748 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Packaging Corp Of America were worth $2,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Packaging Corp Of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in Packaging Corp Of America during the first quarter worth about $35,000. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Packaging Corp Of America during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Packaging Corp Of America by 75.2% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Packaging Corp Of America during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PKG shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Packaging Corp Of America in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Argus upgraded shares of Packaging Corp Of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Packaging Corp Of America from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Packaging Corp Of America from $89.00 to $79.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Packaging Corp Of America from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Packaging Corp Of America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.85.

PKG opened at $98.89 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $100.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 3.51. Packaging Corp Of America has a 52 week low of $71.05 and a 52 week high of $114.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.26.

Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.28. Packaging Corp Of America had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 22.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.98 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Packaging Corp Of America will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. Packaging Corp Of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.31%.

Packaging Corp Of America Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products primarily in the United States. The company's Packaging segment offers various corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products.

