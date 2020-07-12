State Street Corp Purchases 183,213 Shares of Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN)

State Street Corp increased its position in Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,903,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 183,213 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 1.10% of Waste Connections worth $225,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,257,116 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $931,244,000 after acquiring an additional 210,584 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Waste Connections by 2.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,806,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $682,490,000 after purchasing an additional 174,565 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Waste Connections by 8.3% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,583,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $428,339,000 after purchasing an additional 427,917 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Waste Connections during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $474,668,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Waste Connections by 17.3% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,598,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $276,051,000 after purchasing an additional 530,277 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $104.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Thursday. AltaCorp Capital restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $106.00 price objective (up from $94.00) on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Friday, May 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.60.

In other news, CEO Worthing Jackman sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.26, for a total value of $1,660,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 113,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,447,430.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WCN opened at $98.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $92.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.73. Waste Connections Inc has a twelve month low of $70.87 and a twelve month high of $105.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.23 billion, a PE ratio of 44.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 0.47.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 10.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Waste Connections Inc will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

