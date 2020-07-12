Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) Position Cut by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS trimmed its stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) by 19.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 24,141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,718 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $2,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TER. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 16.1% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,704,756 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $146,516,000 after purchasing an additional 375,803 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,437,895 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $166,239,000 after purchasing an additional 313,883 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 2.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,214,737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $119,882,000 after purchasing an additional 63,141 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 38.6% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,103,695 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $113,957,000 after purchasing an additional 585,381 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne during the fourth quarter valued at $140,159,000.

In other Teradyne news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 30,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.62, for a total transaction of $1,877,765.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,759,910.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Edwin J. Gillis sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.09, for a total value of $1,577,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,171,431.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TER shares. Northland Securities lowered Teradyne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday. UBS Group lowered Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price (up from $72.00) on shares of Teradyne in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Teradyne in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Cfra lowered their target price on Teradyne from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.73.

Shares of TER opened at $87.38 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.87 and a 1-year high of $89.58. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $704.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.01 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 9.81%. Teradyne’s revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 27th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.09%.

Teradyne Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. Its Semiconductor Test segment offers semiconductor test products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

