DNB Asset Management AS Has $1.77 Million Position in Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG)

DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co were worth $1,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,195,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $586,521,000 after purchasing an additional 429,047 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 14.1% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,296,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $268,677,000 after purchasing an additional 407,870 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 3.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,162,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,525,000 after buying an additional 94,183 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 10.3% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,427,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $197,825,000 after buying an additional 226,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 70.7% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,310,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $188,350,000 after buying an additional 957,435 shares during the period. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AJG shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a report on Sunday, May 3rd. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $107.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Arthur J Gallagher & Co presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.27.

AJG stock opened at $99.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $96.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.69. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a 12 month low of $65.09 and a 12 month high of $109.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.75.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Arthur J Gallagher & Co had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Arthur J Gallagher & Co will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.32%.

In other news, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.97, for a total value of $97,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,719,998.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to entities in the United States and internationally. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

