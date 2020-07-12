AQR Capital Management LLC Buys 193 Shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Balchem were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Balchem during the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Ashford Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Balchem by 130.4% in the 1st quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Balchem in the 1st quarter valued at about $352,000. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Balchem by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP now owns 34,395 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,395,000 after acquiring an additional 3,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Balchem by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 57,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,675,000 after acquiring an additional 17,434 shares during the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BCPC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Balchem from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Balchem in a report on Thursday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Balchem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.67.

Balchem stock opened at $94.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 2.61. Balchem Co. has a 1-year low of $78.30 and a 1-year high of $113.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.85 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $94.75 and its 200 day moving average is $97.99.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.22. Balchem had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The company had revenue of $174.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Balchem Co. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Balchem

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the food, nutritional, feed, pharmaceutical, medical sterilization, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company's Human Nutrition & Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry.

