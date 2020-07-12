Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $862,000 Holdings in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,317 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AZPN. BlueSpruce Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $151,675,000. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in Aspen Technology during the first quarter worth $74,810,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Aspen Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $94,498,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 14,273.4% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 705,733 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,094,000 after buying an additional 700,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $41,309,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Aspen Technology alerts:

NASDAQ:AZPN opened at $99.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.29. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $73.07 and a one year high of $142.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $102.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.82. The stock has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 1.31.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 39.54% and a return on equity of 60.82%. The business had revenue of $132.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AZPN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Aspen Technology from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $154.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Aspen Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Aspen Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Aspen Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.13.

In other news, Director Donald P. Casey sold 1,577 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total value of $154,325.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $677,582.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Karl E. Johnsen sold 2,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.66, for a total transaction of $195,662.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,112,243.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,336 shares of company stock worth $3,172,806 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset optimization software company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services. It supplies asset optimization solutions that optimize asset design, operations, and maintenance lifecycle in various industrial environments.

Recommended Story: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.