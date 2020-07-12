Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Sells 586 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,095 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 586 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of YUM. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 131.5% in the 1st quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 493 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 5,424 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total value of $457,731.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,779,470.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 2,318 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.28, for a total value of $211,587.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,941,661.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Yum! Brands from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Cfra cut their price objective on Yum! Brands from $110.00 to $94.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Yum! Brands from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Yum! Brands from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Yum! Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, May 30th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.43.

Shares of YUM opened at $87.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.00 billion, a PE ratio of 24.37, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.95. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.95 and a 12 month high of $119.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $89.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.16.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 19.89%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th were given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 28th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.96%.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

See Also: Net Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.