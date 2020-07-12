Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) Receives $104.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $102.67.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BCPC shares. BidaskClub lowered Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Stephens initiated coverage on Balchem in a report on Thursday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 18th. ValuEngine raised Balchem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Balchem from $116.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th.

Get Balchem alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BCPC opened at $94.35 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $94.75 and its 200 day moving average is $97.99. Balchem has a 1 year low of $78.30 and a 1 year high of $113.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.89 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 2.61.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.22. Balchem had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 12.20%. The company had revenue of $174.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Balchem will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCPC. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Balchem by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Balchem during the fourth quarter worth about $3,999,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Balchem by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,934,000 after acquiring an additional 3,010 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Balchem by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in Balchem by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,975 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Balchem Company Profile

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the food, nutritional, feed, pharmaceutical, medical sterilization, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company's Human Nutrition & Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry.

Read More: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)



Receive News & Ratings for Balchem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Balchem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.