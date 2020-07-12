Manning & Napier Group LLC Has $8.09 Million Stake in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its position in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 82,259 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,993 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $8,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 67.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,157,951 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $713,771,000 after purchasing an additional 3,688,343 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Xilinx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $310,697,000. Matrix Capital Management Company LP grew its position in Xilinx by 343.0% during the first quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 2,215,000 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $172,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715,000 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP acquired a new position in Xilinx in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $111,886,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Xilinx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,454,000. Institutional investors own 82.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XLNX opened at $99.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.38 billion, a PE ratio of 31.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.40. Xilinx, Inc. has a one year low of $67.68 and a one year high of $133.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $93.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.07.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The programmable devices maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.09. Xilinx had a return on equity of 33.25% and a net margin of 25.07%. The company had revenue of $756.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $751.53 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Xilinx, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

XLNX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cfra downgraded shares of Xilinx to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Xilinx from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Xilinx from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Xilinx from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Xilinx from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.14.

In related news, Director Marshall C. Turner sold 7,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.37, for a total transaction of $673,312.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,958,045.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP William Christopher Madden sold 1,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.87, for a total transaction of $197,942.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 113,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,297,094.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,905 shares of company stock worth $1,517,028 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

