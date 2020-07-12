Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Invests $107,000 in Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Posted by on Jul 12th, 2020

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crowdstrike during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,575,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Crowdstrike by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crowdstrike during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Crowdstrike by 67.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,517,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,497,000 after buying an additional 610,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlpInvest Partners B.V. acquired a new position in Crowdstrike in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,342,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $116.65 on Friday. Crowdstrike Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $31.95 and a 52 week high of $118.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $96.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.00.

Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.08. Crowdstrike had a negative net margin of 23.97% and a negative return on equity of 18.48%. The firm had revenue of $178.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.47) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 85.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Crowdstrike Holdings Inc will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.53, for a total transaction of $31,265.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Colin Black sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,093,373 shares of company stock valued at $913,873,838 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Crowdstrike from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Crowdstrike from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Crowdstrike from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Crowdstrike from $60.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Crowdstrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.96.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD)

