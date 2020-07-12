United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Bought by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,264 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Xcel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the second quarter worth $3,002,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 19.1% during the second quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 2,057 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 1.3% during the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 63,873 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,101,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 24.8% in the second quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 9,583 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after buying an additional 1,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.1% in the second quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 13,830 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after buying an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. 54.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $115.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $98.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.06, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $105.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.38. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.00 and a 1 year high of $125.31.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $18.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 152.81% and a net margin of 5.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other United Parcel Service news, CEO Carol B. Tome purchased 10,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $99.33 per share, with a total value of $1,003,233.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,294,865.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UPS shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $98.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet raised United Parcel Service from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank raised United Parcel Service to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. ValuEngine cut United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $124.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.10.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

