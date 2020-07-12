Gradient Investments LLC Cuts Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Gradient Investments LLC lowered its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 97.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,299 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 91,191 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UPS. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,073 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 67.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 378,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,260,000 after purchasing an additional 151,800 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 71.1% during the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 52,399 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,134,000 after purchasing an additional 21,769 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 51,712 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,054,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares during the period. 54.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Carol B. Tome acquired 10,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $99.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,003,233.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 13,036 shares in the company, valued at $1,294,865.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UPS opened at $115.07 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.06. The company has a market cap of $98.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.84. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.00 and a 12-month high of $125.31.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $18.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 152.81% and a net margin of 5.73%. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. On average, analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank raised United Parcel Service to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $101.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $124.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered United Parcel Service from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.10.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

