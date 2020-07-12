Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Increases Position in Fox Factory Holding Corp (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Fox Factory Holding Corp (NASDAQ:FOXF) by 26.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,140 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,123 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Fox Factory were worth $837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FOXF. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Fox Factory by 254.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its holdings in Fox Factory by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 68.8% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 115.3% during the first quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fox Factory during the first quarter valued at approximately $129,000.

Shares of Fox Factory stock opened at $83.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $79.23 and its 200 day moving average is $64.20. Fox Factory Holding Corp has a twelve month low of $34.58 and a twelve month high of $91.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $184.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.72 million. Fox Factory had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 26.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Fox Factory Holding Corp will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fox Factory news, insider Wesley E. Allinger sold 6,265 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.61, for a total value of $448,636.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,169 shares in the company, valued at $3,019,722.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FOXF shares. CJS Securities cut shares of Fox Factory from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Fox Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Fox Factory from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $68.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, May 29th. BidaskClub cut shares of Fox Factory from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Fox Factory from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.20.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes and road bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications, and motorcycles.

