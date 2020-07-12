Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) Shares Bought by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 385.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 80,313 shares of the online travel company’s stock after buying an additional 63,760 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $4,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Expedia Group by 1,723.0% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 292,264 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $16,446,000 after purchasing an additional 276,232 shares in the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co raised its position in shares of Expedia Group by 3,447.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 674 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP raised its position in shares of Expedia Group by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 7,195 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. AXA acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,224,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in shares of Expedia Group by 95.3% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 18,711 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 9,131 shares in the last quarter. 95.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

In related news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 2,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.72, for a total transaction of $228,454.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,897,861.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.45, for a total value of $8,445,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 426,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,058,207.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EXPE. Benchmark dropped their price target on Expedia Group from $155.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. UBS Group dropped their price target on Expedia Group from $100.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. DA Davidson upped their price target on Expedia Group from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Expedia Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Expedia Group from $71.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Expedia Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.65.

NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $83.54 on Friday. Expedia Group Inc has a 1 year low of $40.76 and a 1 year high of $144.00. The stock has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.55 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $83.30 and a 200-day moving average of $86.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The online travel company reported ($1.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.58) by ($0.25). Expedia Group had a positive return on equity of 10.14% and a negative net margin of 5.43%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.27) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Expedia Group Inc will post -7.15 EPS for the current year.

Expedia Group Profile

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, alternative accommodations, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

Recommended Story: What is Forex?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE).

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.