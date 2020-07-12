6 Meridian Lowers Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

6 Meridian decreased its holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 62.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,278 shares during the quarter. 6 Meridian’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter valued at about $17,134,010,000. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,695,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203,212 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,291,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,062,000 after purchasing an additional 159,378 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,981,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,622,000 after purchasing an additional 77,236 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 124.9% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,822,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122,684 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHD opened at $82.78 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.13. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.98 and a 52-week high of $83.04. The firm has a market cap of $20.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.72, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 24.62% and a net margin of 14.96%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. Church & Dwight’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Church & Dwight from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays decreased their target price on Church & Dwight from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Church & Dwight from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Church & Dwight from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.42.

In related news, EVP Steven P. Cugine sold 14,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.89, for a total transaction of $1,152,581.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,033,464.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Craigie sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.17, for a total value of $14,234,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 209,819 shares in the company, valued at $14,932,818.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 444,425 shares of company stock worth $32,425,085. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

