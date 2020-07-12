APG Asset Management N.V. Reduces Position in Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

APG Asset Management N.V. lessened its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. (NYSE:SSD) by 35.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,859 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 44,041 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. owned approximately 0.18% of Simpson Manufacturing worth $4,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSD. BancorpSouth Bank lifted its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 6,575 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,414 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 14,050 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 93.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on SSD. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.50.

SSD opened at $80.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 3.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $82.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.51. Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.02 and a 1 year high of $95.65. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.43 and a beta of 1.37.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.21. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 12.76% and a return on equity of 17.03%. The firm had revenue of $283.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. Simpson Manufacturing’s payout ratio is presently 30.87%.

Simpson Manufacturing Company Profile

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, and fiber reinforced materials for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as for concrete repair, protection, and strengthening applications, which include grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products.

