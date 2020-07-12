Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 17.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 360,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 52,643 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Copart worth $30,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Copart during the 4th quarter worth about $271,008,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,072,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $484,631,000 after purchasing an additional 2,173,178 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,360,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $230,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,780 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,524,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $320,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,023 shares during the period. Finally, Melvin Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 4,731,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $324,230,000 after purchasing an additional 978,191 shares during the period. 79.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $83.05 on Friday. Copart, Inc. has a one year low of $55.69 and a one year high of $104.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 2.77. The firm has a market cap of $19.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.14.
In other news, Director Matt Blunt sold 20,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.15, for a total value of $1,783,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,783,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 462,722 shares of Copart stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.44, for a total transaction of $33,056,859.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 577,056 shares of company stock valued at $42,512,044. Company insiders own 14.34% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on CPRT shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Copart from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Northcoast Research lifted their price objective on shares of Copart from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of Copart from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Copart from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.67.
About Copart
Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.
