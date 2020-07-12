Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 17.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 360,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 52,643 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Copart worth $30,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Copart during the 4th quarter worth about $271,008,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,072,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $484,631,000 after purchasing an additional 2,173,178 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,360,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $230,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,780 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,524,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $320,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,023 shares during the period. Finally, Melvin Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 4,731,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $324,230,000 after purchasing an additional 978,191 shares during the period. 79.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Copart alerts:

NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $83.05 on Friday. Copart, Inc. has a one year low of $55.69 and a one year high of $104.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 2.77. The firm has a market cap of $19.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.14.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The business services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.06). Copart had a net margin of 30.95% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The business had revenue of $550.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Matt Blunt sold 20,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.15, for a total value of $1,783,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,783,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 462,722 shares of Copart stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.44, for a total transaction of $33,056,859.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 577,056 shares of company stock valued at $42,512,044. Company insiders own 14.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CPRT shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Copart from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Northcoast Research lifted their price objective on shares of Copart from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of Copart from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Copart from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.67.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Further Reading: What is Compound Interest?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.