Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) Shares Purchased by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 127.1% in the 1st quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Burt Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. 64.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total value of $126,165.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $436,615.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Harry K. Sideris sold 1,285 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total value of $103,339.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,946.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,549 shares of company stock valued at $293,126. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DUK shares. UBS Group cut their target price on Duke Energy from $113.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Duke Energy from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Duke Energy from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Duke Energy from $104.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.43.

Shares of DUK opened at $81.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $59.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $84.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Duke Energy Corp has a 12 month low of $62.13 and a 12 month high of $103.79.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $5.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.24 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 15.17%. Duke Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.965 per share. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.70%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

