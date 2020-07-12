Hexavest Inc. Lowers Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Hexavest Inc. lowered its holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 205 shares during the quarter. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $181,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RSG. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Republic Services in the first quarter valued at $130,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 104.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 143,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,570,000 after acquiring an additional 73,568 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 21,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after acquiring an additional 2,676 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 71.8% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 52,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,742,000 after acquiring an additional 22,108 shares during the period. 56.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RSG stock opened at $81.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.76. Republic Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.37 and a twelve month high of $100.91. The company has a market capitalization of $25.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be paid a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 48.50%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on RSG shares. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Republic Services from $109.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Republic Services from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Republic Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Republic Services from $108.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Republic Services has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.54.

In other Republic Services news, CFO Charles F. Serianni sold 1,500 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.85, for a total value of $119,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 45,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,645,631.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Tomago Collins sold 4,940 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.58, for a total value of $403,005.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $805,928.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,940 shares of company stock valued at $645,075 in the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

