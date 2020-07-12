Hexavest Inc. Reduces Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Hexavest Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 99.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 378 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 453,939 shares during the quarter. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Forte Capital LLC ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the second quarter valued at approximately $524,000. Cottage Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 1.1% in the second quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 20,999 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its stake in Starbucks by 6.4% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 19,246 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management lifted its stake in Starbucks by 2.6% in the second quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 5,601 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs & Co. CA lifted its stake in Starbucks by 2.6% in the second quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 158,398 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $11,656,000 after acquiring an additional 4,062 shares during the period. 68.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.64, for a total value of $165,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total value of $318,432.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,702,099.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,756 shares of company stock valued at $1,128,953 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

SBUX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Starbucks from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Bank of America lowered Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Stephens dropped their price target on Starbucks from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on Starbucks from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $74.29 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $50.02 and a 1-year high of $99.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.71. The company has a market capitalization of $85.95 billion, a PE ratio of 26.44, a PEG ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 0.79.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The coffee company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 50.19%. The company had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. Starbucks’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 57.95%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

