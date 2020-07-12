Hexavest Inc. Reduces Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Posted by on Jul 12th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Hexavest Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 99.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 378 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 453,939 shares during the quarter. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Forte Capital LLC ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the second quarter valued at approximately $524,000. Cottage Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 1.1% in the second quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 20,999 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its stake in Starbucks by 6.4% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 19,246 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management lifted its stake in Starbucks by 2.6% in the second quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 5,601 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs & Co. CA lifted its stake in Starbucks by 2.6% in the second quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 158,398 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $11,656,000 after acquiring an additional 4,062 shares during the period. 68.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.64, for a total value of $165,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total value of $318,432.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,702,099.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,756 shares of company stock valued at $1,128,953 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

SBUX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Starbucks from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Bank of America lowered Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Stephens dropped their price target on Starbucks from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on Starbucks from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $74.29 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $50.02 and a 1-year high of $99.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.71. The company has a market capitalization of $85.95 billion, a PE ratio of 26.44, a PEG ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 0.79.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The coffee company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 50.19%. The company had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. Starbucks’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 57.95%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

See Also: What are municipal bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Hexavest Inc. Reduces Position in Starbucks Co.
Hexavest Inc. Reduces Position in Starbucks Co.
Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 17,144 Shares of Sony Corp
Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 17,144 Shares of Sony Corp
Whittier Trust Co. Reduces Stock Holdings in Paychex, Inc.
Whittier Trust Co. Reduces Stock Holdings in Paychex, Inc.
Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Acquires Shares of 7,848 Mohawk Industries, Inc.
Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Acquires Shares of 7,848 Mohawk Industries, Inc.
Ralph Lauren Corp Shares Bought by Morgan Stanley
Ralph Lauren Corp Shares Bought by Morgan Stanley
REX American Resources Corp Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN
REX American Resources Corp Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report