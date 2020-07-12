Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 17,144 Shares of Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 413,834 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,144 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sony were worth $28,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SNE. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Sony in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Sony by 408.0% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Sony in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in Sony in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Sony by 311.8% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. 7.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SNE has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Sony in a research report on Friday, June 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Macquarie downgraded shares of Sony from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Sony from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.00.

Shares of SNE opened at $73.94 on Friday. Sony Corp has a 12 month low of $50.94 and a 12 month high of $74.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44, a PEG ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Sony (NYSE:SNE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). Sony had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 7.05%. The business had revenue of $16.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Sony Corp will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sony Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers network services related to games, videos, and music contents; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices, as well as broadcast/professional, integrated circuit card technology, and medical and imaging device solutions.

