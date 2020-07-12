Whittier Trust Co. Reduces Stock Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Whittier Trust Co. trimmed its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,933 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PAYX. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,247,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $392,816,000 after buying an additional 136,294 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,233,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $275,067,000 after buying an additional 181,275 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Paychex during the 4th quarter valued at about $266,992,000. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 2,818,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $177,358,000 after buying an additional 35,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,717,390 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $170,978,000 after buying an additional 24,376 shares in the last quarter. 68.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PAYX. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Paychex from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Paychex from $87.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Paychex from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Paychex from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Paychex from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.27.

PAYX opened at $73.30 on Friday. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.87 and a 52-week high of $90.54. The stock has a market cap of $26.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.11, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $73.86 and a 200 day moving average of $75.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 7th. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. Paychex had a return on equity of 40.76% and a net margin of 27.18%. The business had revenue of $915.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $910.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is 82.67%.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

