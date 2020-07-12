Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Acquires Shares of 7,848 Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,000.
Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MHK. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 510.1% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 22.6% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.40% of the company’s stock.
MHK stock opened at $70.47 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $96.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.61. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.62 and a fifty-two week high of $156.60. The company has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.55.
In other news, insider Cock Paul F. De sold 4,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.28, for a total value of $375,298.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,953,189. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 13,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.74, for a total value of $1,329,264.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Mohawk Industries from $128.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada cut Mohawk Industries from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird cut Mohawk Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Mohawk Industries from $140.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Nomura Securities upped their price target on Mohawk Industries from $85.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.44.
About Mohawk Industries
Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).
