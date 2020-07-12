Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Acquires Shares of 7,848 Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MHK. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 510.1% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 22.6% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

MHK stock opened at $70.47 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $96.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.61. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.62 and a fifty-two week high of $156.60. The company has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.55.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.01). Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 7.47%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Cock Paul F. De sold 4,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.28, for a total value of $375,298.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,953,189. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 13,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.74, for a total value of $1,329,264.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Mohawk Industries from $128.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada cut Mohawk Industries from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird cut Mohawk Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Mohawk Industries from $140.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Nomura Securities upped their price target on Mohawk Industries from $85.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.44.

About Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

Further Reading: Capital Gains Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MHK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK).

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.