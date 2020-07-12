Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL) Shares Bought by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,924 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.12% of Ralph Lauren worth $6,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,302,987 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $153,908,000 after acquiring an additional 377,663 shares during the period. HS Management Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 1,816,956 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $121,427,000 after purchasing an additional 637,033 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,453,547 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $170,385,000 after purchasing an additional 4,024 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,375,223 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $91,906,000 after purchasing an additional 123,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,058,767 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $123,924,000 after purchasing an additional 21,707 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RL opened at $68.98 on Friday. Ralph Lauren Corp has a 52-week low of $59.82 and a 52-week high of $128.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $74.98 and a 200-day moving average of $90.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 14.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The textile maker reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.66). Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Ralph Lauren Corp will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen cut shares of Ralph Lauren from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $140.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ralph Lauren currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.17.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

