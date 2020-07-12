REX American Resources Corp (NYSE:REX) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its position in REX American Resources Corp (NYSE:REX) by 14.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,456 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 6,680 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.62% of REX American Resources worth $1,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of REX American Resources by 79.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 22,257 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 9,834 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of REX American Resources by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,063 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $933,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of REX American Resources by 140.7% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 50,393 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after acquiring an additional 29,455 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of REX American Resources by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 36,294 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 11,342 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of REX American Resources by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,565 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after acquiring an additional 8,648 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.92% of the company’s stock.

REX stock opened at $68.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.31 and a 200-day moving average of $65.19. REX American Resources Corp has a 12-month low of $33.81 and a 12-month high of $98.79. The company has a current ratio of 12.44, a quick ratio of 11.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $412.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -145.68 and a beta of 1.39.

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The energy company reported ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($1.72). REX American Resources had a negative net margin of 0.76% and a negative return on equity of 0.68%. The company had revenue of $83.25 million for the quarter.

REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol. It operates through two segments, Ethanol and By-Products, and Refined Coal. The company also offers dried distillers grains, modified distillers grains, non-food grade corn oil, and others. In addition, it provides dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed; and produces, processes, and sells refined coal.

