Wells Fargo & Company MN Cuts Stock Holdings in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) by 25.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,970 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.22% of Group 1 Automotive worth $1,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000.

NYSE:GPI opened at $65.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 6.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 2.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $66.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.15. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.25 and a 12 month high of $110.11.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.34. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 16.32%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.06 earnings per share. Group 1 Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GPI. ValuEngine upgraded Group 1 Automotive from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Benchmark upped their price objective on Group 1 Automotive from $79.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research upped their price objective on Group 1 Automotive to $70.75 in a report on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Group 1 Automotive from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on Group 1 Automotive from $115.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.25.

Group 1 Automotive Company Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It has operations primarily in the metropolitan areas in Alabama, California, Florida, Georgia, Kansas, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Oklahoma, South Carolina, and Texas in the United States; 32 towns in the United Kingdom; and metropolitan markets in the states of Sao Paulo, Parana, Mato Grosso do Sul, and Santa Catarina, Brazil.

