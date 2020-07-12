Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 4,903 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,154 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,903 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $2,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. 6.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NVO. Cowen began coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Monday, May 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group cut Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Bank of America cut Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Novo Nordisk A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.00.

Shares of NVO stock opened at $65.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $65.55 and a 200 day moving average of $61.70. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1 year low of $47.24 and a 1 year high of $68.71.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 73.87% and a net margin of 31.91%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes Care and Obesity, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes Care and Obesity segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral anti-diabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

