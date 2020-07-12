6 Meridian Sells 5,715 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

6 Meridian cut its stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 62.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,381 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,715 shares during the period. 6 Meridian’s holdings in Lennar were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LEN. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,618,097 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $482,012,000 after buying an additional 2,285,388 shares in the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT boosted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 2,516,837 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $96,143,000 after buying an additional 478,019 shares in the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,596,920 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,002,000 after buying an additional 117,440 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 1,490,826 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,949,000 after buying an additional 57,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,237,515 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,273,000 after buying an additional 237,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LEN opened at $65.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.83, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.04. Lennar Co. has a 12 month low of $25.42 and a 12 month high of $71.38. The company has a current ratio of 14.21, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 15th. The construction company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.20 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 9.30%. Lennar’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.71%.

LEN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Lennar from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Lennar from $64.00 to $68.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Lennar from $36.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Barclays upped their target price on Lennar from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Lennar from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.58.

In other Lennar news, insider David M. Collins sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $2,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 66,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,342,195. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total value of $305,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 277,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,947,052.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,017,550 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Lennar Multifamily, and Rialto segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

