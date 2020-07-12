VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. reduced its stake in shares of VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,113 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 320 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in VF were worth $920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VFC. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of VF by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,623 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 180,055 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $17,944,000 after buying an additional 6,057 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in VF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 380,980 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $37,968,000 after purchasing an additional 9,078 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in VF by 148.1% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 36,586 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,647,000 after purchasing an additional 21,841 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Get VF alerts:

In related news, Director Richard Carucci bought 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $60.51 per share, with a total value of $211,785.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 69,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,222,024.74. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Laura C. Meagher sold 10,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.32, for a total transaction of $697,012.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,627,217.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of VF in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of VF from $94.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of VF from $105.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of VF from $84.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of VF in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. VF has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.50.

Shares of VF stock opened at $60.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.72. The company has a market cap of $22.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.22. VF Corp has a fifty-two week low of $45.07 and a fifty-two week high of $100.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.66.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The textile maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. VF had a return on equity of 27.75% and a net margin of 6.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that VF Corp will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. VF’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.64%.

About VF

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

Read More: What is a Derivative?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VF Corp (NYSE:VFC).

Receive News & Ratings for VF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.