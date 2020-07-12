Whittier Trust Co. Has $1.84 Million Stock Position in VF Corp (NYSE:VFC)

Whittier Trust Co. decreased its stake in shares of VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,265 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 10,168 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in VF were worth $1,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VFC. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of VF by 198.9% during the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 526 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of VF by 54.7% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 662 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs increased its holdings in shares of VF by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 754 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. 76.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:VFC opened at $60.74 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.72. The company has a market cap of $22.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.37, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.66. VF Corp has a fifty-two week low of $45.07 and a fifty-two week high of $100.25.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The textile maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. VF had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 27.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that VF Corp will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. VF’s payout ratio is 71.64%.

In related news, EVP Laura C. Meagher sold 10,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.32, for a total transaction of $697,012.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,627,217.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard Carucci acquired 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $60.51 per share, with a total value of $211,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 69,774 shares in the company, valued at $4,222,024.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VFC. Pivotal Research reissued a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of VF in a report on Friday, May 15th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on VF from $105.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. UBS Group decreased their target price on VF from $93.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Piper Sandler lowered VF from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on VF from $100.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. VF currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.50.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

