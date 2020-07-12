Axa Buys New Holdings in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK)

Axa bought a new stake in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 15,000 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,000. Axa owned approximately 0.06% of Patrick Industries at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Patrick Industries during the first quarter worth $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Patrick Industries during the first quarter worth $38,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Patrick Industries during the first quarter worth $51,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Patrick Industries by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,828 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Patrick Industries during the first quarter worth $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

Patrick Industries stock opened at $59.02 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 2.48. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.70 and a 12-month high of $64.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The construction company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $589.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $584.16 million. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 3.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 25.97%.

In other Patrick Industries news, CFO Joshua A. Boone sold 3,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $216,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,284 shares in the company, valued at $3,017,040. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.16, for a total value of $100,914.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 297,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,209,166.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,533 shares of company stock worth $1,805,290. 7.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PATK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Sidoti increased their target price on Patrick Industries from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Patrick Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. BidaskClub cut Patrick Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Patrick Industries from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Patrick Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.67.

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication products; RV paintings; fabricated aluminum products; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; fiberglass and plastic components; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; and electrical systems and components, including instrument and dash panels, and other products.

