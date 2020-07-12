Diversified Trust Co Purchases Shares of 3,478 Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,478 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DOX. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in Amdocs during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Amdocs by 61.1% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 630 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amdocs in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Amdocs in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amdocs in the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 90.72% of the company’s stock.

DOX has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Amdocs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on Amdocs from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. ValuEngine downgraded Amdocs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Amdocs from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.83.

Shares of DOX opened at $59.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.88 and a 200 day moving average of $64.70. Amdocs Limited has a 12 month low of $44.05 and a 12 month high of $77.29.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.02. Amdocs had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 11.98%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. Amdocs’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amdocs Limited will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.327 per share. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.19%.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, pay TV, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers amdocsONE a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support, as well as consumer experience and monetization, media and digital, enterprise and connected society, service-driven network, and services and agile operation solutions.

