Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its position in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 104,900 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,555 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.45% of Patrick Industries worth $2,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 7,781 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,828 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,094 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 43,775 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,040 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 8,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $502,002.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 299,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,998,725.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.16, for a total transaction of $100,914.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 297,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,209,166.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 29,533 shares of company stock worth $1,805,290. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PATK opened at $59.02 on Friday. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.70 and a 52 week high of $64.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 2.48.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The construction company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.17. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 3.88% and a return on equity of 18.62%. The company had revenue of $589.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $584.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.97%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PATK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Sidoti upped their target price on shares of Patrick Industries from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Patrick Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Patrick Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Patrick Industries from $47.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.67.

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication products; RV paintings; fabricated aluminum products; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; fiberglass and plastic components; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; and electrical systems and components, including instrument and dash panels, and other products.

