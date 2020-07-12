Moody National Bank Trust Division Acquires Shares of 3,550 Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Posted by on Jul 12th, 2020

Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,550 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in Amdocs during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Amdocs during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,630,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Amdocs by 61.1% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 630 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Amdocs in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amdocs in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. 90.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Amdocs from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. ValuEngine cut Amdocs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. BidaskClub cut Amdocs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Amdocs from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.83.

Shares of NASDAQ DOX opened at $59.00 on Friday. Amdocs Limited has a twelve month low of $44.05 and a twelve month high of $77.29. The firm has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.16, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.88 and a 200 day moving average of $64.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.02. Amdocs had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amdocs Limited will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.327 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.19%.

Amdocs Profile

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, pay TV, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers amdocsONE a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support, as well as consumer experience and monetization, media and digital, enterprise and connected society, service-driven network, and services and agile operation solutions.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX)

