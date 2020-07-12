Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Raises Holdings in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,344 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Otter Tail were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in Otter Tail by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 17,020 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Otter Tail during the first quarter worth about $424,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Otter Tail by 16.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 69,737 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,101,000 after buying an additional 10,002 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Otter Tail during the first quarter worth about $1,057,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Otter Tail in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. 45.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Otter Tail from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Otter Tail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Otter Tail in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut Otter Tail from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.25.

OTTR stock opened at $38.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.28. Otter Tail Co. has a 52 week low of $30.95 and a 52 week high of $57.74. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 0.32.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.07). Otter Tail had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 9.34%. The firm had revenue of $234.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.70 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Otter Tail Co. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric, manufacturing, and plastics businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

