Cypress Capital Group Takes Position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Cypress Capital Group bought a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,117 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of XRAY. Nuance Investments LLC increased its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 191.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 5,688,640 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $220,890,000 after purchasing an additional 3,735,848 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 118.8% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,877,592 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $332,612,000 after buying an additional 3,190,941 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2,427.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,219,658 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $125,019,000 after buying an additional 3,092,272 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the fourth quarter worth about $144,064,000. Finally, Fiduciary Management Inc. WI bought a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,705,000. 95.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock opened at $41.98 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a PE ratio of 113.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.05. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc has a 52-week low of $31.58 and a 52-week high of $60.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.02.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The company had revenue of $873.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $873.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 25th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is 16.33%.

In other news, Director Michael C. Alfano sold 2,500 shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total value of $115,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,669 shares in the company, valued at $725,004.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider William E. Newell sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total transaction of $482,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $830,472.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on XRAY shares. Goldman Sachs Group cut DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $58.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Cfra lowered their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $53.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $38.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. DENTSPLY SIRONA has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.93.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental and oral health products, and other consumable healthcare products primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

