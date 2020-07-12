Manning & Napier Group LLC Has $4.88 Million Stock Holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:WH)

Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:WH) by 73.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,446 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,460 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $4,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $22,674,000. Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. 93.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.80.

Shares of WH stock opened at $42.38 on Friday. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc has a 12-month low of $14.50 and a 12-month high of $63.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.74 and a 200-day moving average of $46.97. The company has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.72.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 25.65%. The firm had revenue of $410.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 9.76%.

In other Wyndham Hotels & Resorts news, CEO Geoffrey A. Ballotti bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.39 per share, with a total value of $393,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Stephen P. Holmes sold 100,000 shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total transaction of $4,396,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company licenses its hotel brands, including Super 8, Days Inn, Ramada, Microtel Inn & Suites, La Quinta, Wingate, AmericInn, Hawthorn Suites, The Trademark Collection, and Wyndham to hotel owners in approximately 80 countries.

