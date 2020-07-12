Manning & Napier Group LLC Sells 31,171 Shares of Kilroy Realty Corp (NYSE:KRC)

Manning & Napier Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Kilroy Realty Corp (NYSE:KRC) by 21.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 31,171 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC owned about 0.10% of Kilroy Realty worth $6,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KRC. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 51,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,020,000 after buying an additional 5,026 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,920,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $315,737,000 after buying an additional 134,120 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 23,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty in the 1st quarter valued at about $315,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 73.7% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 31,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after buying an additional 13,397 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

KRC stock opened at $57.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.06. Kilroy Realty Corp has a fifty-two week low of $45.96 and a fifty-two week high of $88.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.75. The company has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.72.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.62). Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 23.13%. The firm had revenue of $221.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.94 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Kilroy Realty Corp will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.62%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on KRC shares. Mizuho reduced their price target on Kilroy Realty from $97.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Kilroy Realty from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.50.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (KRC), a publicly traded real estate investment trust and member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index, is one of the West Coast's premier landlords. The company has over 70 years of experience developing, acquiring and managing office and mixed-use real estate assets. The company provides physical work environments that foster creativity and productivity and serves a broad roster of dynamic, innovation-driven tenants, including technology, entertainment, digital media and health care companies.

