Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Sells 1,230 Shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:HSPX)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:HSPX) by 32.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,230 shares during the quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. owned about 0.10% of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF worth $107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BEAM Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC now owns 16,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,088,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 105.7% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 34,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 17,667 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the first quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 13.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter.

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF stock opened at $42.85 on Friday. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF has a 1-year low of $33.92 and a 1-year high of $52.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.74.

